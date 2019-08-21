{{featured_button_text}}
Dawn L. Lovig Keagle

Dawn Lovig Keagle

(1974-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Dawn L. Lovig Keagle, 44, of Cedar Falls, died at her home on Sunday, Aug. 18.

She was born Sept. 1, 1974, in Sioux City, daughter of Robert and Darlene (Prussman) Lovig. Dawn married Daniel J. Keagle on May 2, 1998, at the Collegiate United Methodist Church in Ames.

She graduated from Sioux City West High School. She then graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor of arts degree in sociology. She provided in home daycare for 12 years.

Survived by: her husband; four sons, Jacob, Caleb, Lucas and Gabriel Keagle; her parents; two brothers, Eric Lovig of Sioux City and Kevin Lovig of Des Moines.

Preceded in death by: her brother, Robert M. Lovig; her maternal grandparents, Paul and Betty Prussman; and her paternal grandparents, Rueben and Mae Lovig.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Orchard Hill Church, with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, and Saturday from 9 a.m. until services, both at the church.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Orchard Hill Church, Cup of Cold Water Fund, 3900 Orchard Drive, Cedar Falls 50613.

Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.

