Dawn D. Newcomb, 64, loving wife and mother, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 with her husband and daughters by her side. Dawn was born July 5, 1956 in Des Moines, IA, the youngest daughter of Madelon and Jerry West. She was a member of the Cedar Falls High School class of 1974. She graduated as valedictorian of her college class at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and then attended law school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Dawn and David married and settled in the LaPorte City area, where they enjoyed golfing, fishing, riding David’s motorcycle, and enjoyed their country life and pets. Dawn began her legal career as a clerk for Iowa’s First Judicial District and then opened her own law practice, Newcomb Law Office, in Waterloo. She served as a Magistrate Judge for Blackhawk County for the 14 years prior to her retirement in May of 2018. She is survived by her devoted husband, David; two daughters: Jennifer (Mike) Olson of Orono, MN, and Julie (Matt) Vilven of Zimmerman, MN; three stepchildren: Guy (Elizabeth) Newcomb, Lindsey Newcomb, and Levi Newcomb; sisters Lonnie (David) Elmore and Cheryl Rathe; and nine grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.