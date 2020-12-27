June 29, 1959-December 22, 2020
Dawn A. McCraney, 61, of Evansdale, died Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at her home. She was born June 29, 1959, in Waterloo, daughter of Donald G. and Barbara A. Bedard Leohr. Dawn graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1977, and attended Hawkeye Community College. She married John Conrad; they later divorced. She then married Don McCraney. Dawn worked as a caregiver at EPI, Allen Hospital, and as an admissions clerk for a nursing home. She is survived by her husband of Evansdale; two daughters, Maranda Conrad-McMickle of Evansdale‚ and Breann Conrad of Waterloo; two sons, Jeff Leohr of Waterloo‚ and Kelly Leohr of Evansdale; three grandchildren, Austin, Kolin, and Katelyn; several great-grandchildren; and her father of Evansdale. Dawn is preceded in death by her mother; two grandchildren in infancy; one brother, Scott Leohr; and son-in-law, Patrick McMickle. Services: Celebration of Life Services to take place at a later date. Inurnment will take place in Poyner Cemetery; Memorials: May be directed to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.
