NASHUA — David “Dave” Earl Weston, 57, of Nashua, died Thursday, Sept. 20, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
He was born May 13, 1961, in Waterloo, son of Kenneth and Delores (Woodall) Weston. He graduated from Denver High School in 1979 and then began working for Do-It Corp. On April 18, 1998, he married Janice Carnagey at United Methodist Church in Arlington. Dave was currently employed with Do-It Corp., Denver.
Survivors: his wife; three children, Shane (Kim) Carnagey of San Diego, Lindsey Christie of Cedar Falls and Zachary Weston of Waverly; four grandchildren, Wesley Christie, Harmony Pederson, Oliver Pederson and Elijah Pederson; three brothers, Robert (Tammy) Weston of Denver, Paul (Joni) Doolan of Florida and William Doolan of Denver; and a sister, Susan (James) Volker of Arlington.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his grandparents; a granddaughter, Evelyn Miller; and a favorite companion, Lacey Loo.
Services: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver with burial in Campton Cemetery, Lamont. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver, and for an hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials: to the family.
On-line condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
Dave loved the outdoors, especially fishing, hunting and trapshooting at the Clarksville Gun Club. He also enjoyed feeding people; grilling and smoking meats were his specialties.
