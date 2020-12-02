David W. Smith
February 17, 1951-November 17, 2020
David W. Smith, age 69 - Beloved husband, father grandfather, brother and friend went to heaven on November 17, 2020 while at his vacation home in Florida.
David was born in Marshalltown and grew up in Cedar Falls, IA. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1969 and immediately joined the Air Force. David served proudly during the Vietnam War.
David is preceded by his parents, Don and Marjorie Smith, sister Sandra Christie and son-in-law Phil Allen. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Diane, sisters Deb (Bob) Lee, Lynda (Duane) Svoboda, brother JD (Brenda), son Jeremy (David), daughters Kimberly Kirk, Lianne Allen and Tammy (Ted) Kaminski, sister-in-law Patricia (Leon) Moore, 5 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and many other nieces, nephew, relatives and friends.
Memorial services to be held at a later date.
Donations in David's memory can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project by phone at 855-448-3997, by mail, or online at woundedwarriorproject.org.
