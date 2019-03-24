Try 3 months for $3
David W. Oehler

David Oehler

(1960-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — David Wayne Oehler, 58, of Carlisle, died March 7 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines.

He was born Dec. 17, 1960, in Cedar Falls, son of Vernon and Mary (Campbell) Oehler. He married Nancy Deaton in 1992; they were later divorced.

David graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1979. After graduating David moved to Des Moines.

Survived by: three daughters, Lindsey Oehler of Sioux Falls, S.D., Shelbi Oehler of Carlisle and Jordan Oehler (fiance Dillon Dobberke) of Des Moines; three sisters, Peggy Oehler-Fuller, Laurie Trager and Connie Oehler, all of Cedar Falls; a nephew, Travis Fuller of Cedar Falls; his nieces, Shana (Scott and children) Mallinger, Tiana Oehler, all of Cedar Falls, and Mikala Springer of Ankeny.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and two brothers, Lonnie Oehler and Stephen Oehler.

Celebration of life services for David: will be held at a later time.

David was an avid Iowa Hawkeye and a Green Bay Packer fan. David loved spending time with his pride and joy; his children.

