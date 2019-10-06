(1936-2019)
CEDAR FALLS -- David W. Gray, 83, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Rockwell City and Des Moines, died Thursday, Oct. 3, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.
He was born Feb. 27, 1936, in Onawa, son of David and Margaret (Green) Gray. He married Yolanda “Lanny” Smith on May 11, 1955, at First Christian Church in Onawa.
He graduated from Onawa High School and was a partner in Keith Insurance Agency in Rockwell City and then manager at H&R Block in Des Moines.
Survived by: his wife; three daughters, Lisa (Darwin) Eick of Waverly, Lauri (John) McIntire of Somers and Michele Peterson of Basalt, Colo.; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Richard Gray; a son-in-law, Jeffrey Peterson; and a grandson, Andrew Sackett.
Celebration of Life: 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, in the Chapel at NewAldaya Lifescapes. Visitation for one hour prior to the service. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
