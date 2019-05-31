{{featured_button_text}}
David W. Calton

David Calton

(1949-2019)

WATERLOO — David Wesley Calton, PharmD, RPh, 69, of Waterloo, died at home Tuesday, May 28.

He was born Nov. 24, 1949, in Des Moines, son of Lloyd and Marge (Auffert) Calton. He married Marnie McPhail, and they later divorced. He married Lynne Parmenter on Aug. 6, 2006, at The Grizzly Rose in Waterloo.

David graduated from Orange High School in Waterloo in 1968 and from Drake University in 1974. He was a pharmacist at various local pharmacies for 45 years, retiring in 2014.

Survivors include: his wife; his sons, Wes (Brandee) Calton of Grand Junction, Colo., Christopher Calton of Denver, Colo., and Eriek (Laura) Hulseman of Spring, Texas; his daughters, Carolyn (Jim) Walter of Colorado Springs, Colo., Jennifer (Scott) Clow of Moorhead, Minn., Rachel Wardell of Marion and Monica (Brandon) Hahn of Center Point; 16 grandchildren, Jocelyn, Ryleigh, Caysee, Kenidee, Kaylee, Jacob, Tyler, Caleb, Arella, Zoe, Zadok, Daikia, Jasmine, Naomi, Henley and Berit; his sister, Betty (Jim) Heeren of Grundy Center; and numerous nieces and nephews

Preceded in death by: his parents; and his brother, Dr. Steven Calton.

Celebration of Life: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with private inurnment in Rose Hill Cemetery, Grundy Center, at a later date.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Love, Inc. of the Cedar Valley http://loveinccv.org/give/.

Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: David W. Calton
