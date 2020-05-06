David W. Beenken

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TRAER -- David William Beenken, 65, of Traer, died of cancer May 4 at the Cedar Valley Hospice House, Waterloo.

He was born Nov. 4, 1954, son of Donald and Regina (Duffy) Beenken. David graduated from North Tama High School in 1973 and went to Hawkeye Technical College and graduated in diesel mechanics. He worked at Knoop Implement in Traer as a mechanic and later at B&M Equipment in Reinbeck before returning to the family farm where he and his brother raised hogs until 1996 and continued to raise cattle and crops until this spring.

He married Karyn Konicek on Sept. 17, 1977, at Immaculate Conception in Clutier. He was member of Immaculate Conception, Blessing, before its closing in 2006, and then St. Paul in Traer. He served on the Tama County Cattlemen's Association board.

Survivors: his wife; two sons, Scott (Stephanie) of Hudson, and Shawn (Mallory) of Adel; four grandchildren; his siblings, Jim (Jeanne) of Buckingham, Marguerite (Allen) Hulme of Traer, Jean (Robert) Bellis of Fairbank, Janet (Kevin) McKenna of Storm Lake and Mary (Don) Coffin of West Des Moines; an aunt, Katherine “Kitty” Dolan of Waterloo; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

Preceded in death by: his parents.