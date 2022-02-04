October 26, 1946-January 30, 2022

IOWA CITY-David Vernon Tiffany, 75, of Iowa City, passed away January 30, 2022 at his home following a short illness.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday February 5, 2022 at 11:30 AM at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with Father Gary Beckman officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral mass from 9:30 to 11:30 AM at the church. A graveside service with military honors will be held Monday February 7, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City.

David was born on October 26, 1946 in Waterloo, Iowa to Vernon and Ruth (Kregle) Tiffany. He served in the United States Army from 1966 -1971. David joined the United States Air Force in 1974, serving as a Cold War Soviet analyst for 8 years and was honorably discharged in 1978. He served in the Air Force Reserves, attaining the rank of Senior Master Sergeant, and retired after 22 years of service.

David graduated from The University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa with a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Government. He married Denise Kane in 1978 and settled in Iowa City.

David attended Law School at The University of Iowa, where he earned his JD in 1982. He served as an Assistant Johnson County Attorney for 27years and retired in 2011.

David was dedicated to his career, but most important to him was his family, especially his wife and their son, Michael, who was his best friend. His love for family never went unnoticed.

He enjoyed traveling and staying active in the community. He was an avid stamp collector from the age of 8.

David was active in the Council for International Visitors to Iowa Cities (CIVIC), where he was the Interim Executive Director from 2011 to 2012 and served on the board of directors until illness forced him to give it up.

He is survived by his wife Denise Tiffany of Iowa City, IA; son Michael of Iowa City, IA; three sisters Susan (Robert) Colaizzi and Sandra Carlucci, of Pittsburgh, PA, and Lyn (Denny) Lang, of Gibsonia, PA; father-in-law James Kane of Waterloo, IA; adopted daughter Lena (Michael) Posthuma; and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews, who were dear to his heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to St. Wenceslaus Church, the Council for International Visitors to Iowa Cities (CIVIC) or Iowa City Hospice.