April 29, 2023

David Verne Burkholder died peacefully on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Martin Suites in Cedar Falls, Iowa, at the age of 87.

David was the fourth child born to Verne and Helen (Jackson) Burkholder in Woodbine, Iowa. At the age of 5, the family moved to a farm located outside of Logan, Iowa. David went to school in Magnolia, graduating in 1953. While in high school, David played baseball and was a star pitcher. After high school, David attended Nebraska Wesleyan University for one year and then he enlisted in the Army and served in Germany during the occupation, following WWII. He returned home in 1956 and was honorably discharged on September 8, 1962.

David earned his Bachelor of Arts in Education degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1960 and began his teaching career in Pleasanton, Nebraska. In 1970 he earned his Master of Arts degree from the University of Northern Iowa. After a long teaching career, David retired from East High School in Waterloo, having taught metal shop and science.

On October 6, 1956, David married Karen Koski at the Magnolia United Methodist Church, in Magnolia, Iowa. To this union there were three children, Jesse (Wanda Petersen); Jody (Connie Meyers); and Kristi (Jeff Berland). There are six grandchildren: Lydia Burkholder, Emily Creighton (Jovan), Kyle Burkholder (Alina), Amanda Burkholder (Zach Goodwick), Alaina Burkholder and Maxwell Berland. There are also two great-grandchildren, Emari and Emira Creighton.

David is survived by his wife, Karen, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Richard Burkholder, Jessie Collins-McLean and Phyllis Epperson-Martin.

A celebration of life will be held in July. Memorials to the family to benefit Alzheimer’s research.