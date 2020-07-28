David V. Steffen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1949-2020)

LA PORTE CITY – David V. “Stoof” Steffen, 71, of La Porte City, died Sunday, July 26, at his home.

He was born June 18, 1949 in Geneseo, IL, to Vernon and Ruth Johnson Steffen. He graduated Cambridge (IL) H.S. in 1967 then attended Automotive Technical School in Des Moines. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam

Dave married Sherry “Jeannie” Jeffries Sept. 30, 1972 at Hammond Ave. Brethren Church, Waterloo. He worked in the Sears Automotive Dept. and then worked as parts manager at Glen Jeffries Implement. He drove truck as an owner/operator, retiring in 2006. Then was part time instructor for Hawkeye C.C. and DOT tester in the Transportation Center. He was a member of the 173rd Airborne Brigade, Rochester Chapter. He loved sprint car racing and NASCAR and enjoyed traveling the U.S. and spending time in Florida.

Survived by: wife, Sherry “Jeannie” Jeffries, La Porte City; two sons, Brett Steffen, Ely, NV‚ and Kale (Stacy) Steffen, Parrish, FL; four grandchildren, Cameron, Kaden, Chase, and Ella Steffen; and a sister, Diane (Bob) Gushanas, IL. Preceded by: parents and father-in-law, Glen Jeffries.

Services 10:30 AM Friday, July 31, at Locke Funeral Home; burial in Orange Township Cemetery; Military Rites by Gilbertville American Legion Post #714 and Iowa Army National Guard Funeral Honor Guard; Visitation 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 30 at the funeral home. Memorials to Mission 22 Veteran Suicide Awareness; Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of David Steffen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.