(1956-2020)
OELWEIN — David V. “Dave” Harriman Sr., 64, of Oelwein, died Tuesday, March 10, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo, of natural causes.
He was born Jan. 21, 1956, in Waterloo, son of Charles and Jeannette (Bower) Harriman. Dave graduated from Independence High School in 1974. He served in the U.S. Navy. He married Cindy Malaise at the Little Brown Church in Nashua on Sept. 7, 1974; she died Nov. 25, 1993.
Dave most recently was working at Transco Railway Products Inc. sandblasting rail cars. He had also worked at John Deere, Traer Manufacturing, Waterloo Castings, and XL Specialized Trailers Inc.
Survivors: his mother of Oelwein; three sons, David (Molly) Harriman Jr. of Waverly, Jacob (Stephanie) Harriman of Epworth, and Jason Harriman; a daughter-in-law, Dawn Harriman of Oelwein; four grandchildren, Jason, Hope, Andrew and Mya Harriman; two sisters, Carol McLane of Hazleton and Mary (Todd) Bierbrodt of Osage; and a brother, Charles Harriman of Hawkeye.
Preceded in death by: his father; his wife, Cindy Harriman; a sister, Karen Harriman; and a brother-in-law, Dennis McLane.
Services: were 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery where military honors were conducted.
Memorials: to the family
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com
He enjoyed working on cars, doing body work and painting. In his younger days, he often spent time riding horses and fishing. He absolutely loved his grandchildren and treasured the time he had with them.
