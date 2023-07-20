June 18, 1945—July 17, 2023

FAIRBANK—David Trimble, 78, of Fairbank passed away Monday July 17, 2023 at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo. Memorial Mass will begin at 10:30 AM on Saturday July 22, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank with Fr. Ray Atwood officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to River Hills Schools in Cedar Falls, the SADS Foundation or the Iowa Donor Network. The Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family.

David Joseph Trimble was born in Oelwein on June 18, 1945 to parents Arvid and Bernice (Michels) Trimble. He graduated from Oelwein High School with the class of 1963. Dave then attended and graduated with his degree in Autobody Repair from the Universal Trade Schools in Omaha, NE with the class of 1964. Dave served his country honorably in the National Guard from 1967-1973. On July 30, 1966 he was united in marriage with Donna Yeager at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank. Dave was employed with Red’s Body Shop in Waterloo. He then owned and operated Trimble’s Body Shop and Used Car Sales in Fairbank, as well as the Laundry Basket.

Dave enjoyed spending time with family, camping, classic cars, stock car racing with his son Danny, watching westerns, and cruising around with Donna in their classic truck.

Left to celebrate Dave’s life are his wife Donna; his children: Darin Trimble (Annette) of Bennington, Nebraska, Dodi Nissen (Jason) of Fairbank, Danny Trimble (Katie) of Fairbank, and Desiree Trimble of Waterloo; his grandchildren: Addie Nissen of Fairbank, Kaitlin Trimble (Stephen Church) of Waterloo, and Sam Nissen (Natalie Jones) of Fairbank; his sisters-in-law: Glenda Brandt, Dorothy Yeager and Susan Vilmain of Fairbank; and his brother-in-law Gordie Yeager of Fairbank.

He was preceded in death by his parents Arvid and Bernice Trimble; his grandson Jared Trimble (their angel in Heaven); his brothers Richard and Robert Trimble; his mother and father-in-law Glenn and Wilma Yeager; his sisters-in-law: Beatrice Thompson and Carol Wilson; and his brother-in-law Don Brandt.