David F. Schneider

David Schneider

David Schneider, 59, of Newbury Park, Calif., formerly of Waterloo, died at home Aug. 16.

Celebration of Life will be Saturday, Oct. 6, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Majestic Moon (former Knights of Columbus), 1955 Locke Ave., Waterloo. Friends are welcome.

the life of: David Schneider
