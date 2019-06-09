{{featured_button_text}}
David Roberts

David S. "Duff" Roberts

(1936-2019)

REINBECK -- David Sheridan "Duff" Roberts, 82, of Reinbeck, died Friday, June 7, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born on June 27, 1936, on the family farm outside of Reinbeck. He married Betty Morgan on Nov. 12, 1956, at the Presbyterian Church in Vinton,

Duff graduated from Reinbeck High School in 1955. He worked for Snider Equipment, a local welding shop in Reinbeck, for a time before working as an electrician for Stickfort Electric. Duff owned his own company, Roberts Electric, operating it for 25 years, serving Reinbeck and the surrounding communities. He later worked for Grundy County Emergency Management for 13 years, retiring in 2002.

Duff served on the Reinbeck Fire Department for 52 years, serving as chief for 18 years.

Survived by: his wife; sons David (Lindi) Roberts of New Bloomfield, Mo., Daryl “Duff” (Debbie) Roberts of Dallas Center, Scott (Denise) Roberts of Frisco, Colo., and Doug Roberts of Reinbeck; and grandchildren Justin (Kelly) Roberts, Ryan (Kelsey) Roberts, Karson Roberts, Andrew Roberts, Duncan Roberts, Lilli Roberts, Ileigha Roberts and Brandy Davis.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Sherrill “Doc” Roberts.

Memorial service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the First Presbyterian Church in Reinbeck. Memorial gathering will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 10, at French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck, and also for an hour before services Tuesday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family for a cause of their choosing at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Duff enjoyed woodworking, making holiday decorations, shelving, and knick-knacks. He and Betty were frequent campers at Hickory Hills north of Dysart for many years. He was immensely proud of his service to the community and enjoyed spending time at the fire house with his friends and fellow firefighters.

