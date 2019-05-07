(1928-2019)
IOWA FALLS — David S. Crupper, 90, of Iowa Falls, died Sunday, May 5, at Scenic Manor Nursing Home.
He was born Oct. 23, 1928, in Denver, Colo., to John and Christine (Sutherland) Crupper. He married Bettye Fraser on Aug. 8, 1948.
Dave graduated from South High School of Denver in 1946 and enlisted in the U.S. Army, stationed in Italy. He graduated from Colorado A&M University (now Colorado State University) in 1952. He worked for Pfizer in the veterinary pharmaceutical division as a national account manager and was a member of the Pfizer Honor Council several years.
He was a member of St. Matthews by-the-Bridge Episcopal Church and served in several capacities, including senior warden.
Survived by: his wife; his daughters Amy (Steve) Gullion of Alliance, Neb., and Sarah (Gary) VanderWerf of Charles City; son-in-law Randy Crupper of Denver, Colo.; grandchildren David Crupper of Denver, Joe Crupper of Colorado, Danny (Tiffany) Gullion of Culbertson, Neb., Allison Gullion of Alliance, Scott Gullion of Scottsbluff, Neb., Kelsey VanderWerf of Santa Monica, Calif., Jordon VanderWerf of McKinney, Texas, and Garrett VanderWerf of Charles City; great-grandchildren Bryson and Emily Gullion of Culbertson; sister-in-law Ellen Crupper; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a daughter, Christine Crupper; brothers John (Lucy) Crupper, Frances (Dottie) Crupper, Gordon Crupper; mother-in-law Maxine Fraser; father-in-law Earl P. Fraser; and brother-in-law Earl P. Fraser Jr.
Memorial service: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at St. Matthews by-the-Bridge Episcopal Church in Iowa Falls. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Memorials: can be directed to Care Initiatives Hospice of Cedar Falls or Rosewood Estates, Waterloo, or to the family.
Dave enjoyed golfing, playing bridge and was a member of the Iowa Falls Elks Lodge. He and Bettye loved to travel and spend time with their family and friends.
