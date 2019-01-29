David S. Bremer

(1947-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — David Stanley Bremer, 71, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Jan. 27, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
He was born March 28, 1947, in Tripoli, son of Paul and Elvira (Holm) Bremer. He married Shirley Dyrda on Dec. 29, 1983, in Chicago.
He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was a supervisor in the John Deere Foundry in Waterloo, and later with Caterpillar in Decatur, Ill.
Survivored by: his wife; a son, Scott Bremer of Merrillan, Wis.; three daughters, Sarah (Troy) Eastman of Cedar Falls, Beth Bremer of Allison, and Carolyn Bremer of Denver, Colo.; six grandchildren; a great-grandchild; three brothers, Harlan (Donna) Bremer of Osage, Paul (Betty) Bremer and Duane (Becky) Bremer, both of Tripoli; four sisters, Mary (Rich) Wirt and Julie (Gary) Martin, both of Minnesota, Darla (Al) Bock and Carol (Bernie) Smith, both of Sumner; and a sister-in-law, Micki Bremer of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Don Bremer.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Nazareth Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, with burial in Grace Lutheran Cemetery in Tripoli. Military honors will be conducted by Tripoli VFW Post 4013 and Sumner American Legion Post 223. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, and one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the church.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
