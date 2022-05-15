August 14, 1964-May 11, 2022

DENVER-David Roland Lau, 57, of Denver, Iowa, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at his home.

Born August 14, 1964 in Waverly, he was the son of Roland and Betty Hartmann Lau. On December 29, 2001, he married Dawn Marie Pribbenow in Denver where they made their home.

Dave was a 1982 graduate of Wapsie Valley High School in Fairbank and attended Waldorf College in Forest City.

Dave worked with his parents on their dairy farm in rural Readlyn until his father passed in 1998 and he took over the farm. Farming was in Dave’s blood and he became a natural mentor to many interested in agriculture. Most recently, he was a cash crop farmer and raised Wagyu cattle. Previous part-time employment included USPS mail delivery, CUNA Mutual in Waverly, and Ag Performance Sales.

Growing up, Dave was active in 4-H, athletics, and held various officer positions in FFA. After school he was active in the Denver Jaycees, played softball, basketball, and enjoyed golf.

Even though he was busy farming Dave took time to enjoy life with his wife, Dawn, spending winters in Florida and Lake Havasu City, AZ. On the day Dave married Dawn not only did he become a husband, he became a Step-father, Papa, Uncle, Son-in-law, and Brother-in-law. He took on these roles with gusto and immediately became the “favorite”.

Survivors include his wife, Dawn Lau, Denver; two stepchildren, April (Michael) Haupt, Wellsburg; and Erik (Dara) Ryan, Fairfax, Virginia; two step grandchildren, Hannah Ryan Hamerlinck, Cedar Rapids; and Caleb Haupt, Wellsburg. Also survived by his sister, Joan Lau (Lowell Lindsay), Ontario, Canada; sister-in-law, Christy Lau (Tim) Jameson, Burlington; and one nephew, Parker Lau, Burlington; brothers-in-law, Paul (Abigail) Pribbenow, Minneapolis, MN; Mark (Mary) Pribbenow, Kimberly, WI; Dean (Kris) Pribbenow, Madison, WI; Brad (Melissa) Pribbenow, Fergus Falls, MN; sister-in-law Beth (John) Miller, Sun Prairie, WI; and father-in-law, Jerome (Su) Pribbenow, Madison, WI; and many step-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Roland and Betty Lau; and brother, Curt Lau; and mother-in-law, Elsie Pribbenow.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church-Maxfield. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church-Maxfield with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. For those not able to attend in-person, the service will be livestreamed on the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page. The family welcomes attendees to a reception at the Denver American Legion following.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements. 319-984-5379