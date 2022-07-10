David Ray Price

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli with Rev. Tyler Hoey officiating. (Faith U.C.C. has graciously offered to host funeral services at their Church while Grace Lutheran Church is remodeling their entry) The funeral service will be available via livestream through the Faith U.C.C.’s Facebook Page and YouTube Page. Burial will follow the funeral service at Fremont Cemetery, rural Tripoli with military rites provided by Brandenburg-Krueger Post #4013, V.F.W. of Tripoli and Thomas E. Woods Post #223, American Legion of Sumner. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 12th from 4:00 PM—7:00 PM at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Tripoli and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Wednesday. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Tripoli is assisting Dave’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.