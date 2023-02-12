David R. Thornton

January 4, 1933-February 6, 2023

David R. Thornton, 90, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, in Reinbeck, Iowa, from natural causes.

Dave was born in Fenton, Michigan, on January 4, 1933, to Roy and Helen Thornton. He was the oldest son of eight children. He graduated from Fenton High in 1951 and left home at 19 to explore the west. He lived in Eugene, Ore., Seattle, Wash., Billings, Mont., and Denver, Colo., where he met Nadine Conrad. He and Nadine were married in 1958 at St. Mary's in Storm Lake, Iowa. They had three children: Kelly ('59), Scott ('61), and Todd ('62), and lived in several Iowa communities before settling in Waterloo, Iowa.

Dave worked in the retail truck and auto business in parts, sales, and administration. He retired from Witham Auto in 1995, briefly unretired to work for Mudd & Associates before fully retiring in 1997.

He is survived by his sons, Scott (Sharon) and Todd (Victoria); grandchildren, Alexander (Malori), Erin (Matt) Hinrichsen, Nathaniel, and Haley Burbridge; great-grandchildren Wren, Samantha, and Della.

Preceding Dave in death were an infant son, daughter Kelly, and his wife, Nadine.

Funeral service, February 15, 10:30 a.m. at St. Edward's Catholic Church, Waterloo. Burial immediately following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Please visit www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com to leave online condolences to the family.