December 21, 1939-December 30, 2020

WATERLOO-David R. Sasse, 81, of Waterloo, passed away December 30, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

He was born December 21, 1939, in Clark, S.D., the son of Otto and Katherine Sasse. He married Wanda Martin on May 10, 2010, at the Little Brown Church after a long courtship!

David graduated from Clark High School in 1959. He was employed in farming, banking and retired from real estate agent career. He was a member of Cedar Valley Community Church for 10 years and was a 20 year member of the Waterloo Exchange Club.

Survivors include: his wife, Wanda of Waterloo; his son, Aaron Sasse of Waterloo; his daughter, Andrea Sasse of Waterloo; his granddaughter, Amber Sasse.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his brother, Merle Sasse.

Family Directed memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 7, at Cedar Valley Community Church. Request anyone attending the service to wear a face covering and observe social distancing. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

