David R. Renner, age 63 of Prairie du Chien passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at UnityPoint Health–Meriter Hospital in Madison, WI. He was born in El Paso, TX on December 13, 1958, the son of Jack and Diana (Schuler) Renner.

He moved with his family to Waterloo, IA where he grew up and graduated from East High School. David worked in at Service Roofing as a Roofer for many years before moving to Prairie du Chien. Over the years David enjoyed Bartending at the Lakeview Bar and Restaurant with his family. David was most recently a team member at Truvant and enjoyed his coworkers there. He enjoyed hustling people in a game of cards, going to the Casino playing pool, hunting, and fishing. David loved singing some of his favorite songs after a few Twisted Tea’s with his family and close friends. He really loved being a Grandpa to Charlie and watching him grow and play.

He is survived by his daughter Kayla Allison and her son Charlie; his siblings Rich (Pam), Randy (Cami), and John Renner, and Shelly (Gregg Hallberg) Ritter; numerous nieces and nephews, his best friend Ryan and many friends who loved him like family.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Our family would like to thank all of the wonderful staff at Merriter Hospital for ensuring he was well cared for and not in pain. To Honor David, pay it forward, do a random act of kindness in his honor. Don’t forget to buy a stranger’s drink and toast in his honor.

A Celebration of David’s Life will be Friday, August 19, 2022, from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Bridgeport Fire Station on Vineyard Road in Prairie du Chien.

