David Piper, age 84 of Strasburg, VA, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019.
Mr. Piper has been living with his daughter and son-in-law in Martinsburg, WV the past several years.
David was born on July 10, 1934 in Eldora, Iowa, a son of the late Carl Jacob and Katharine Morh Piper. He grew up in Eldora and lived in Janesville, Iowa for over 40 years, then moved to Strasburg, Virginia in 2004.
David was a member of the Masonic Lodge for 63 years, belonging to Equity Lodge #131 in Janesville and Spurmont Lodge #98 in Strasburg. He also belonged to the Order of the Eastern Star and was a member of the Janesville United Methodist Church.
After graduating from Wartburg College, David was a high school science teacher and elementary principal at Janesville Consolidated School, retiring in 1992. He also earned a Master’s degree from The University of Northern Iowa.
David Piper is survived by his daughter, Cassandra Mattson (Mike), son Lyle Piper (Jennifer Gergen), granddaughter, Bailey Piper, and grandson, Matthew Mattson (Christine). In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved wife Sandra, and a brother Jack Piper. David’s last living brother, Steven W. Piper passed away Monday, June 24, 2019.
A memorial service for Mr. Piper will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Stover Memorial Chapel. Mr. Piper will be laid to rest at Panorama Memorial Gardens, Strasburg, VA at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Shenandoah National Park Trust or the Riviera-Roose Community Center, Janesville, IA.
You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Piper.
