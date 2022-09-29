August 3, 1960-September 27, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-David Paul Krejchi, 62, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at his home on Cottage Row Road.

Dave was born August 3, 1960, in Iowa City, the son of Joseph and Lucille (Heddinger) Krejchi. Dave graduated from Cedar Falls High School in the class of 1978. On May 28, 1983, he was united in marriage to Joni Ellen Graham in Cedar Falls. Dave owned and operated Dalton Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, Electric and Fireplaces, spending 20 years with the company until his retirement in July of 2021. Dave was a member of: Cedar Falls Lions, Eagles Club, Elks Club, North Shore Boat Club (Commodore), Cedar Falls Jaycees (President), Cedar Basin Jazz Festival (President), Cedar Falls Chamber of Commerce (President) and Frozen Peppers (President).

He is survived by: his wife: Joni of Cedar Falls; two sons, Brock (Kayla) Krejchi of Cedar Falls, Chase Krejchi of Cedar Falls; granddaughter, Ava Krejchi; his birth mother, Delores (Wade) Benge of Mt. Pleasant, IA; six siblings, Cynthia (Mark) Schriever of Plymouth, MN, Susan (Jeff) Espinosa of Ankeny, IA, Dr. Daniel (Laura) Krejchi of Waukee, IA, Ronald (Ellen) Benge of Webster, MO, Timothy (Roberta) Benge of Kansas City, MO and Bev (Bruce) Schneider of Mt. Pleasant, IA.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lucille, and a brother, Timothy.

Funeral Mass will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 30, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday at Richardson Funeral Service. Friends are invited to celebrate Dave’s life at the Island Park Beach House on Friday immediately following mass.

Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.