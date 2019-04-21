David O. Short

{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS —- David Owen Short, 79, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, April 16, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born Dec. 16, 1939, in Charles City, son of Owen and Mildred (Hale) Thompson Short. David married Marcia Elaine Newport on Aug. 15, 1964, in Waterloo. He was a 1958 graduate of Teachers College High School in Cedar Falls, and received his BA degree in 1969 and his MA degree in 1970 from the University of Northern Iowa.

David served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1964 and was a partner in the family owned accounting practice of Newport & Short PLC for 32 years, retiring in 2004. He was a lifetime member of Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49.

Survivors: his wife; a son, Jeff (Kara) Short of Oak Park, Ill.; a daughter, Marchelle (Tucker) Else of Philadelphia, Pa.; and six grandchildren, Lauren, Tamrick, Brennan and Kianna Else, Kai and Aria Short.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a half brother, Dale Thompson.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls; military honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.

Memorials: to Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49.

David enjoyed traveling, spending time with his family and friends, gardening and curating his extensive Star Trek ornament collection.

