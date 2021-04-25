August 15, 1957—April 19, 2021

SHELLSBURG—David N. Simcox, age 63, of Shellsburg, Iowa took his final breath surrounded by his loved ones. The sun rose and the world welcomed Dave on August 15, 1957, a day that the world became a little brighter. Dave lived a full life, filled with joy, happiness, and kindness. He will be fondly remembered and sorely missed. On April 21, 2001, Dave married the love of his life, Connie Bernet. It is Dave’s request for no services at this time.

Dave loved competing in Bass Pro tournaments, golfing, and he was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and New England Patriots fan.

Those left to cherish Dave’s memory are his wife, Connie; sons, Matthew and David Simcox; his parents, Terry and Jan Simcox; his sister, Sandy Thomas; a nephew, Brett Billman, and a niece, Amy Negly. Dave is preceded in death by his brother Steve, his grandparents, Ned, Mildred Simcox, Lawrence and Ester Heaton, and his mother-in-law, Gloria Bernet and father-in-law, Skip Bernet.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at St. Luke’s Hospice for the care and support they showed to Dave while he was in their care.

