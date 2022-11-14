February 8, 1950-October 20, 2022

REMSEN–David Michael Bond, 72, of Remsen, Iowa, dedicated and loving husband and father of three children, passed away at his home on Thursday, October 20, 2022. A Celebration of his Life will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the AmVets Post #49 in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

David Michael Bond was born on February 8, 1950, in Cedar Falls, IA to Glenn and Evelyn (Workman) Bond. After graduating from Cedar Falls High School, he joined the United States Marine Corps where he met his future wife. On Nov 21, 1970, he married Carol Ann Garret. Their first two children, Heather and Chris were born soon after. Their third child, Amber, was found under a rock.

David had a long and illustrious career in the United States Marine Corps spanning 20+ years. During that time, he served in both the Vietnam War and Persian Gulf War. He retired from the USMC with the rank of Gunnery Sergeant. After returning from Japan, where he was stationed, he graduated from Hawkeye Community College with a degree in Police Science. Afterwards, he was employed as law enforcement for a brief time in Sumner, IA before finally working the rest of his career as a police office in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Even in retirement he worked as a Security Officer at Meskwaki Casino in Tama, Iowa.

While David was a disciplined and dedicated Marine and Police Officer, he was also an incredible father and, some might be surprised to know, an avid gamer who also loved to watch a good science fiction movie now and again. He had a good sense of humor and laughed often – especially when around his wife. David was also a strict, but fair, father which was something he learned both from his own father and a long career in the Marine Corps – but he was also a very loving father, if not the most generous and best father ever. Even as a Veteran of two wars, David’s greatest challenge was not related to either of them but was simply saying no to his wife or children and endeavoring to give them what they needed and wanted.

He is survived by his three children and eight grandchildren, his daughter-in-law Jennifer, two sons-in-law, Steve Rains and Gene Halbmaier, his little sister and her husband, Lisa, and Troy Edeker, and two nieces and two nephews, his brother and sister -in-law, Tom and Lorrie Garret, and many cousins.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Evelyn Bond, and his wife, Carol.