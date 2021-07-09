 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David Michael Bedard
0 entries

David Michael Bedard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

November 18, 1942-June 25, 2021

As a schoolboy, David Bedard never quite made friends with book learning, but he had his own way—an inborn streak of ingenuity bucked up by unswerving persistence. “He could always figure it out,” one of his friends said recently. The second son of Gerald and Pearl Bedard of rural La Porte City died of acute respiratory failure when COVID ganged up with his ongoing lymphoma. Forty-six years at John Deere stands as proof of his persistence. He made his stockcar racing debut in the early 60s with “Dirt-track Dave” lettered on the tailfins of his ‘57 Plymouth.

He is survived by son Nicholas Schuhmacher, sisters Mary Ellen Brinkerhoff, Rebecca Brown, and Laurel Bulkley, and brother Patrick.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Covid customs here to stay for your post-pandemic wedding day

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News