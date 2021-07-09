David Michael Bedard

November 18, 1942-June 25, 2021
As a schoolboy, David Bedard never quite made friends with book learning, but he had his own way—an inborn streak of ingenuity bucked up by unswerving persistence. “He could always figure it out,” one of his friends said recently. The second son of Gerald and Pearl Bedard of rural La Porte City died of acute respiratory failure when COVID ganged up with his ongoing lymphoma. Forty-six years at John Deere stands as proof of his persistence. He made his stockcar racing debut in the early 60s with “Dirt-track Dave” lettered on the tailfins of his ‘57 Plymouth.
He is survived by son Nicholas Schuhmacher, sisters Mary Ellen Brinkerhoff, Rebecca Brown, and Laurel Bulkley, and brother Patrick.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.