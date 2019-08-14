David McManus

Peacefully departed on Saturday, August 10, 2019, David R. McManus, husband, brother and father of five children. Dave passed away at the age of 78 surrounded by his wife and children.
Dave was born October 10, 1940 in Waterloo Iowa to James and Kathleen (Clabby) McManus. The second eldest of five children, he graduated from West High in Waterloo in 1959. That same year he married his first wife Sharon Fettkether. Together they had five children — Lisa (Gill), Lynne, David, Laurie (Neice) and Ryan. Dave met his second wife Jo Nelson in 1983 and would spend the rest of his life with her.
Dave had a passion for people, football (particularly the Fighting Irish), golf, dogs and humor. Dave loved to travel and as a master joke teller he loved to make those around him laugh. Laughter followed Dave from La Quinta, Ca thru many places in the US, Mexico and Ireland. He was a remarkable friend to many people for over 30-40 years and enjoyed making new friends. Dave was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Dave was preceded in death by his father Jim, his mother Kay and brothers Michael and Stephen. He is survived by his wife Jo, five children, sisters Mary Ann and Susan, fourteen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
