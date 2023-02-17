February 9, 2023
MINOT-David McKinley, 88, Minot, formerly of Waterloo, Iowa, died Thursday, February 9, 2023 in a Minot assisted living facility.
David is survived by his children: Diane (Alan) Freidt and Sherry (Mark) Morrison.
Service: 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 20, 2023, at Journey Church, Minot, ND. To view a livestream of the service or share memories and condolences access his obituary at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Interment: Rosehill Memorial Park, Minot, ND
Visitation: Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Thomas Family Funeral Home, Minot, ND.
Memorials are preferred to KHRT Radio or Youth For Christ.
