(1944-2020)
David M. Powers, 75, of Waterloo, died Friday, August 7, 2020. He was born December 19, 1944 in Maquoketa, Iowa, the son of Max and Rosemary Powers. David married Patricia Sawvell on November 28, 1968 in Waterloo. She preceded him in death on June 5, 2001. He earned his GED at Hawkeye Tech in 1979 and attended Iowa State University, earning his degree as Master Gardener. David served in the U.S. Army Field Communications from 1963-1966, where he was stationed in Germany. He also served in the Iowa National Guard from 1978 until his retirement as a Senior Crew Chief in 2000, leaving his good friend, Willie Smith and D Troup 1/194th Air Cav. David was a Journeyman Millwright at John Deere from 1968-2000, when he retired to care for his wife.
He is survived by his two sons, Bradley (Pam) Powers of Mesa, Arizona and Philip (Dawn) Powers of Denver, Iowa; four grandchildren, Derek, Braden & Amelia Powers, Stephanie Rasco, and two sisters, Susan (Nathan) Beadel and Linda Wade.
David was preceded in death by his parents, wife and three sisters, Mary Culver, Beverly and Barb Powers.
Services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, with burial at Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Military honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Visitation will be 4—7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Those attending the service/visitation are encouraged to bring and wear a mask, and to social distance. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to David's grandchildren's education fund. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
David loved his grandchildren, fishing, collecting old classic cars and traveling, visiting over 38 countries in his lifetime. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and a proud member of the local Rolling Thunder. David visited the Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. on several occasions. He worked tirelessly to support his fellow veterans in numerous local fund raisers. David was known by his family, friends and even strangers as the nice guy who would help anyone in need, expecting nothing in return!
