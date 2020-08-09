× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1944-2020)

David M. Powers, 75, of Waterloo, died Friday, August 7, 2020. He was born December 19, 1944 in Maquoketa, Iowa, the son of Max and Rosemary Powers. David married Patricia Sawvell on November 28, 1968 in Waterloo. She preceded him in death on June 5, 2001. He earned his GED at Hawkeye Tech in 1979 and attended Iowa State University, earning his degree as Master Gardener. David served in the U.S. Army Field Communications from 1963-1966, where he was stationed in Germany. He also served in the Iowa National Guard from 1978 until his retirement as a Senior Crew Chief in 2000, leaving his good friend, Willie Smith and D Troup 1/194th Air Cav. David was a Journeyman Millwright at John Deere from 1968-2000, when he retired to care for his wife.

He is survived by his two sons, Bradley (Pam) Powers of Mesa, Arizona and Philip (Dawn) Powers of Denver, Iowa; four grandchildren, Derek, Braden & Amelia Powers, Stephanie Rasco, and two sisters, Susan (Nathan) Beadel and Linda Wade.

David was preceded in death by his parents, wife and three sisters, Mary Culver, Beverly and Barb Powers.