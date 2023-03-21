December 1, 1944-March 19, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-David Loy, 78, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

David was born December 1, 1944, in Waterloo, son of Milfred and Blanche Brunk Loy. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School.

David married Judy Heyer on August 18, 1974, at First Lutheran Church in Waterloo. She died October 18, 2022.

He worked 21 years for Wood Products until they closed. He worked for a time at Varsity Cleaners and then Aramark Industries until he retired. David also did custodial work at First Lutheran Church.

David enjoyed trout fishing, drinking Pepsi, bowling leagues with Judy and a men’s league. He also liked hunting, being outdoors, animals, and gardening with his wife.

He is survived by a son, Cary (Anne) Meier of St. Charles‚ IL; daughter, Michelle (Bob) McPoland of Waterloo; grandchildren: Carrie “CJ” (Ryan) Fuhrmeister of Waterloo, Maggie (Ben) Duetmeyer of Apple Valley, MN, Sophie and John Meier and Brianna and Samuel McPoland, all of Waterloo; step-grandchildren: Laura, James, Elizabeth, Leo and Sean Fielding, all of St. Charles, IL; a sister, Carolyn (Mike) Mrzlak of Waterloo; and brother, Paul (Mary Fran) Loy of Janesville.

David is preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, George and Robert Loy; sisters, Phyllis Bagby and Darlene Hospodarsky, and daughter in law, JJ Weber Meier.

Services: 11:00 AM, Thursday, March 23, at Locke Garden View Chapel, 3655 Logan Ave., Waterloo with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Visitation: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, March 22, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.