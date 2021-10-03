David Love, Sr.

February 18, 1955-September 25, 2021

WATERLOO-David Love, Sr. 66, of Waterloo, died Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. He was born February 18, 1955, in Waterloo, Iowa the son of Ocie Lee and Sarah Ann Jordan Love.

He graduated from Waterloo East High in 1973, University of Northern Iowa in 1983 with a BA in Social Work and minor in business management.

He married Yvonne Marie Speller on September 1, 1976, in Waterloo, they were later divorced.

David owned and operated Love Enterprises, Inc. for 30 years, starting in 1982. During those years, he was a valued contributor and was granted many awards for mentoring in the community and throughout the state of Iowa. Some of these contributions, awards, and certificates include: The Special Olympics, Minority Graduate Student Assn., National Black Alcoholism Council, Inc., City of Waterloo Human Rights Commission, Iowa Business Professional Award, Associated General Contractors of America Award, State of Iowa Targeted Small Business Certification, and his completion of the Department of Corrections Volunteer Mentoring Training. He was a valuable part of the Waterloo community. David was also a member of Payne AME Church.

David is survived by: four sons, David, Jr of Minneapolis, Devin of Chicago, Deyton of Waterloo, Jonathan of Water Valley, MS; eight grandchildren, Auntera (Quinton) Bose of West Des Moines, Dallas, Dillan, Yesenia, TaDaja, TaDavion, Yesenia and Olivia Love; two great-grandchildren, Kenryn and Ilee Bose; two brothers, Ocie (Annie) Love, Jr. of Ankeny, Earl Love of Waterloo; two sisters, Zelda Ray (Ralph) Patterson of South Orange, NJ and Ethel M. Love of Waterloo; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Services: will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Payne Memorial AME Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel and also the hour before the service at the church. The service will be recorded and posted to the funeral home website. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com