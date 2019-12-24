David Little

{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — David Charles Little, 56, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Dec. 21, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born April 27, 1963, in Waterloo, son of Larry and Sharon Russell Little. He married Laura Stransky on Dec. 28, 1996, in Waterloo.

David graduated from East High School and was employed in construction with a specialty of working with concrete.

Survivors include: his mother of Cedar Falls; his wife; three sons, Eric, Bradly (Misti) and Jacob (Marilyn) Meron, all of Waterloo; a daughter, Krystal Little of Waterloo; three brothers, Brian (Tina) Little of Pearland Texas, Rob (Deb) Little of Bremer County, and Patrick Little of Janesville; and four grandchildren, Lucas, Jessica, Alexander and Myah.

Preceded in death by: his father; a brother, Jeff Little; and a sister, Melanie Little.

Services: noon Friday, Dec. 27, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation for one hour before services on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

“Dave was determined, strong, opinionated, some would say gruff but he had a heart of gold. When Lucas, Jessica, Alexander, or Myah were around nothing else mattered, he loved being a grandfather and was proud of each one. He had a sense of humor like no other, enjoyed a good barbecue and was known for his baked beans.”

