David Lee Mayo

Dave had a deep love for his wife Marge as well as the rest of his family. Dave will be remembered by his family and friends as a known jokester, and he always had a one liner available for any situation. He was an avid NASCAR fan and could be found in the stands or in his favorite recliner on any given race day. Dale Earnhardt, Sr. will always be #1. On non-race weekends, Dave could be found racing through the streets of Dysart, Iowa or on the trails in Wisconsin in his side by side. Another favorite of Dave’s was scouring through the toy section of any store looking for his next collectible.