March 22, 1947-May 8, 2021

WATERLOO-David Lee Greer, Sr., 74, of Waterloo, died Saturday, May 8, at home.

He was born March 22, 1947 in Sallis, Mississippi, son of George and Annie Glee Bentley Greer. He married Linda Levy on August 4, 1968 in Waterloo. They later divorced. He married Katherine Landfair on August 27, 2013 in Waterloo.

David Lee owned and operated Old Greer’s Work’s and Greer’s Funeral Home in Waterloo for many years.

Survivors include: his wife; three sons, David L. Greer, Jr. of Clarksville, Tennessee and Darron Greer, Sr. and Daniel L. Greer, Sr., both of Waterloo; two step-sons, DeCarles Corwone Landfair and Rickie Martrese Perkins, Jr., both of Waterloo; five grandchildren and one great grandson; a brother, Percy Lee (Marian) Greer of Waterloo; four sisters, Minnie Harmon, Katherine “Lou” (Jabo) Weatherby and Betty Jo Weatherby, all of Sallis, Mississippi and Mary Lee Nash, of Waterloo; a sister-in-law, Sarah Greer of Waterloo; and an aunt, Alice Denton of Waterloo.

He is preceded in death by: two grandsons, three brothers, George Greer, Jr., Dave E. Greer and Mose Greer; a sister, Annie Viola Greer; three brothers-in-law, John Weatherby, Lee Harvey Harmon and Jesse Lee Nash; and two sisters-in-law, May Ella Greer and Catherine Greer.