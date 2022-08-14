October 4, 1941-August 11, 2022

EVANSDALE-David Lee Cousins, 80, of Evansdale, passed away August 11, at home. Dave was born October 4, 1941 in Fayette County to Art and Thelma (Phillips) Cousins. Dave attended school through the 10th grade, leaving school to help his Mom when Dad got sick. He earned his GED in 1968.

Dave married Wanda Gage July 2, 1960, then moved to Waterloo. Dave worked at John Deere from 1960 until retiring in 1993.

Dave loved his family and friends. They took the family camping on weekends, and eventually bought a trailer on the Mississippi River in Prairie Du Chien, WI. Nearly every year the family went on a summer vacation somewhere in the country. Dave’s priority was being with family and friends. He lived life to its fullest. Dave loved fishing, boating, yardwork, and woodworking.

Dave is survived by his wife, Wanda; daughter, Dawn (Todd) Even of LaPorte City; son Brian (Tracey) Cousins of Castle Rock, CO; four grandchildren, Amber (Rex) Goodrich of North Liberty, Emily Even of Evansdale, David (Rachael) Even of Evansdale, and Noah Harvey of Castle Rock, CO; three great grandchildren, Brooks and Veda Goodrich of North Liberty, and Liam Even of Evansdale.

Dave is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Art, Carl, Bob, and Don; sister Mary Soukup; and many cherished in-laws.

Dave’s family would like to thank the countless family members and friends that have been a part of his life. We would also like to thank the medical staff at Allen Hospital and UnityPoint Hospice for helping Dave put up a fight over the past several months.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Services at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, 10:30 AM, Tuesday, August 16. Visitation, 4–7 PM, Monday, August 15. Go to www.lockefuneralservices.com for more.