David Lawrence Kessenich of Denver Colorado died peacefully with his family surrounding him on January 22, 2020. He was born July 6, 1967 to Lois and John Kessenich of Le Mars, Iowa. He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Colleen Burk Kessenich and three awesome children, whom he loved dearly-Jack (16 yr), Caroline (16 yr), and Andrew (13 yr); his parents John and Lois Kessenich; his father and mother-in law Peter W. And Mary Ann Burk; four siblings-Mark (Susy) Kessenich; Julia (Jerry) Rich; Jerry (Joan) Kessenich, and Paul (Peggy) Kessenich. 15 nieces and nephews: Melissa (Jat) ; Clinton Kessenich; Hannah Kessenich; Daniel Kessenich; Mitchell (Hailey) Kessenich ; Adrianne Kessenich; Nathan Kessenich; Jared Kessenich; Kolby (Hannah) Kessenich; Danika (Joe) Mehrer; Alaina Kessenich; McKenzie Kessenich, Suzanne (Kyle) Allen; Nicholas Deevers; and Kelly (Eric) Burk Jamison. Brother-in-Law, Patrick T. Burk. David is also survived by a large number of aunts, uncles and cousins and many, many friends.
David was raised on a third generation farm near Le Mars Iowa. He attended and graduated with honors from Creighton University, and subsequently received an MBA from the University of Chicago. His professional career began as an adviser to middle market companies raising debt and equity for growth initiatives, and later as a private equity professional. David ultimately co-founded Excellere Partners, based on his belief in a better approach to supporting entrepreneurs and management teams through private equity-sponsored partnerships. Over the ensuing 13 years the firm has generated extraordinary investment returns with its entrepreneurs, management teams and investment partners, ranking as one of the top performing private equity investment firms globally. David’s motto was always do what is right, and do it with excellence. This was one of the last bits of advice he gave his children just before he died, as they and their mother gathered around him at the hospital. This motto, along with hard work and persistence was directed to ensuring his family had a good life, lots of love, and that others in greater need were supported.
David retained his interests in agriculture by being involved in numerous farming operations with his family. David enjoyed his philanthropic endeavors in support of ensuring others had the opportunities for a good education, medical research to help improve methods to cure various forms of cancer, including for Multiple Myeloma, which he fought for 3 years. He also supported various organizations helping those living in poverty or working to improve the lives of others.
David loved his family, and together they enjoyed trips together, a variety of family activities at their mountain home in Beaver Creek, by Clear Lake, and on the farm. He loved attending and giving advice to his children as they pursued their education, and attending their extracurricular activities, riding bikes together, helping them snow ski and water ski. He approached being a family man with the same intensity and persistence as he did his work.
There will be a rosary followed by visitation on Sunday, January 26, from noon to 3 pm at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Denver Colorado. Funeral is on Monday, January 27, at 2:30 pm at Good Shepherd with a reception immediately following at Denver Country Club, 1700 E 1st Ave, Denver CO 80218.
Memorials may be made to the Denver Rescue Mission or the Leukemia Lymphoma Society (LLS).
