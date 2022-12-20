September 17, 1949-December 16, 2022

WATERLOO-David L. Scroggins, 73, of Evansdale, died Friday, December 16, 2022 at UPH—Allen Memorial Hospital.

He was born September 17, 1949, Newport, Arkansas, son of Ocie J. and Bonnie J. Earls Scroggins. He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1969.

He married Helen “Jeani” Riechman, they were later divorced.

David worked at John Deere for several years. He then worked in the construction trades until his retirement. He loved the outdoors fishing and spending time his family.

He is survived by his children: Scott Scroggins of Cedar Falls, Brandon (Peggy) Scroggins of Evansdale, Dustin (Nikki) Scroggins of Dunkerton, and Devon Scroggins of Des Moines; nine grandchildren: Christian (Kaila), Kaitlyn, Jacob (Ashley), Elizabeth (Andrew), Brooke (Abby), Brianna, Drew, Jayden, and Danica; six great grandchildren: Kegan, Avarey, Austin, Gordon, Preston and Anthony; and brother: Rodger (Nina) Scroggins of Cedar Rapids.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Ethan John Scroggins Medina; and two brothers: Clinton Scroggins and Cecil McAllister.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Locke Garden View Chapel, 3655 Logan Ave., Waterloo. Family will greet friends an hour before the services at Locke Garden View Chapel. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the family. Locke Garden View Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.