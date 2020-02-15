David L. Phillips

You have free articles remaining.
David Lee Phillips, born in Waterloo, IA on May 4, 1963 passed away in Denver, CO on January 31, 2020 at the age of 56. He was preceded in death by his parents Betty Barbara (West) & Norbert John Phillips; and his sister, Rozi (Dulan) Hamilton. He is survived by his children, Cynthia Marie (Phillips) McKenna, Michelle Ann Phillips, Jonathan Lee Phillips, & Kristi Kay Phillips; grandchildren, Aidan Brendan Cadden, Alyssa Renee Otteson, Mia Rose-Kay Phillips, Jayson Alvin-Lee Phillips, Leo Lee Phillips, & Aiden Lee Lindsay; and siblings Terry Phillips, Ralph “Rudi” Dulan, Jeffrey Phillips, Craig Phillips, Michael Phillips, Ronald “Ron” Dulan, Rex Dulan, Betty (Phillips) Traeger, & Nancy (Phillips) Gerst.
