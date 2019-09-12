(1929-2019)
LA PORTE CITY — David L. Hild, 90, a resident of Rosewood Estates in Waterloo, formerly of La Porte City, died there Monday, Sept. 9.
He was born July 30, 1929, in Geneseo Township, son of Dale and Alice Yarrow Hild. He married Bonnie J. Sippel in 1951, they were later divorced.
He graduated from La Porte City High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force in Yuma, Ariz., from 1951 to 1955. David then moved to Evansdale and worked at Rath Packing Co. for many years. He later moved to Minnesota and worked before returning to Iowa to work as a supervisor at John Deere Engine Works in Waterloo for 19 years. David lived in Frederika for many years. He retired from John Deere in May 1993. He was active in the La Porte City American Legion U.S.S San Diego Post 207.
Survived by: two daughters, Ann Hild of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Gail (Keats) Garman of Blaine, Wash.; a brother, Harold (Lynette) Hild of Alamo, Texas; a sister, Carol (Robert) Usher of Waverly; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two sisters, Katherine Marie Hild in infancy, and Shirley Juhl; and a stepson, Michael J. Witmer.
Memorial gathering: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo. Graveside services 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Geneseo Township Cemetery, with military rites by the La Porte City American Legion U.S.S. San Diego Post 207.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to La Porte City American Legion U.S.S. San Diego Post 207.
David loved to camp and cook a big steak over the campfire. He was an avid coin collector and loved to share his collections with family. He was always supportive of the extended family and offered help generously. He loved to dance and spent many evenings dancing polkas and square dancing with friends.
