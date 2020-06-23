David L. Givens
David L. Givens

David L. Givens

David L. Givens

(1958-2020)

David Lee Givens was born to Frank and Rosie Givens on June 17, 1958, in Paris, Illinois. On June 1, 1985, he married Marjorie Joyce Kircher. He is survived by his three children David, Joseph, and Rebecca; grandsons Elijah and Micaiah; his brothers Mike and Bill, and sister Millie. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

To plant a tree in memory of David Givens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

