CEDAR FALLS — David L. Fairchild, 64, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, Nov. 27, at Sartori Memorial Hospital.
He was born Aug. 9, 1954, in Leon, son of William and Dorothy (Rumley) Fairchild. He married Teresa “Terri” McDowell on Aug. 27, 1982, in Cedar Falls.
He earned a degree in automotive technology from Hawkeye Tech and was an automotive and motorcycle mechanic with Aikey’s, until his illness.
Survived by: his wife; three sons, Nick of Cedar Falls, Jason of West Union and Randal of Leon; two daughters, Kate (Clint) Renner of Dunkerton and Lisa Fairchild of Decorah; 12 grandchildren, Lucas, Madison, Nathan, Austin, Mariahyn, Skylar, Karleigh, Mason, Izak, Elizabeth, Colby and Vivienne; one great-grandchild on the way; and a sister, Diana (Gordon) Crist and their son, Lester.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Gathering: Family will receive friends from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2125 W Lone Tree Road, Cedar Falls. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
