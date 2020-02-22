David L. Downs

(1948 - 2020)

TOLEDO - David Lee Downs, 71, of Toledo, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, at UnityPoint-Iowa Methodist Center in Des Moines.

He was born March 18, 1948, in Marshalltown, son of Clifford and Eleanor (Dillman) Downs. He grew up in Montour and graduated from South Tama High School in 1967. He also attended Marshalltown Community College for Auto Mechanics. On June 12, 1968, he married Shirley Backen at St. John's Lutheran Church in rural Tama. David served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He was an auto mechanic, a farmer, and was a welder at Donaldson's in Grinnell for 26 years. David was a member of the American Legion.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Survivors: his wife; three children, Brian (Sarah) Downs of Monroe Center, Ill., Mindy (Dru) Weidner of Iowa City, and Cristi (Joshua) Sales of Tama; seven grandchildren, Stephen Johnson, Jared Downs, Mason Downs, Jackson Snider, Xander Weidner, Violet and Tristan Sales; his siblings, Sonja (Lanny) Hoskey of Tama, Denise Downs (Robert Stocklose) of Rogers, Ark., Tim (Pat) Downs of Tama, and Tom (Deb) Downs of Waterloo; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister, Marsha Lynn Downs.