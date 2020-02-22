David L. Downs

(1948 - 2020)
TOLEDO - David Lee Downs, 71, of Toledo, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, at UnityPoint-Iowa Methodist Center in Des Moines.
He was born March 18, 1948, in Marshalltown, son of Clifford and Eleanor (Dillman) Downs. He grew up in Montour and graduated from South Tama High School in 1967. He also attended Marshalltown Community College for Auto Mechanics. On June 12, 1968, he married Shirley Backen at St. John's Lutheran Church in rural Tama. David served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He was an auto mechanic, a farmer, and was a welder at Donaldson's in Grinnell for 26 years. David was a member of the American Legion.
Survivors: his wife; three children, Brian (Sarah) Downs of Monroe Center, Ill., Mindy (Dru) Weidner of Iowa City, and Cristi (Joshua) Sales of Tama; seven grandchildren, Stephen Johnson, Jared Downs, Mason Downs, Jackson Snider, Xander Weidner, Violet and Tristan Sales; his siblings, Sonja (Lanny) Hoskey of Tama, Denise Downs (Robert Stocklose) of Rogers, Ark., Tim (Pat) Downs of Tama, and Tom (Deb) Downs of Waterloo; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister, Marsha Lynn Downs.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home in Tama. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the funeral home.
Memorials: to the Tama County Humane Society.
He loved fishing and hunting, playing cards and darts, collecting coins, and traveling all over the world with Shirley. They had a passion for spending time on the water fishing, and many other activities in their travels. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and especially his grandkids.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
209 E 7th St
Tama, IA 52339
10:30AM
209 E 7th St
Tama, IA 52339
