June 12, 1943-December 3, 2022

DUNKERTON-David L. “Dave” Printy, 79, of Dunkerton, died unexpectedly on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital.

He was born June 12, 1943, in Des Moines, son of Charles and Alma (Lowe) Printy.

Dave attended high school in Gladbrook, Iowa.

He married Patricia Necker November 28, 1963 in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Dave worked for Black Hawk County secondary roads for 35 years, retiring as supervisor in 2000. After retirement, he worked at the Dunkerton Co-Op where he was currently still working part time.

Dave’s pride and joy was his 1957 Ford. He belonged to a car club for many years. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards – especially Pepper, Cribbage, and Dummy Rummy. He and Pat spent their winters down in Weslaco, Texas for 20 years. Dave was known for his sense of humor and for being a jokester.

Dave had been a member of the Dunkerton Volunteer Fire Department. He had also been a member of the Dunkerton Lions Club and previously on the Dunkerton City Council.

Survived by his wife, Pat Printy of Dunkerton; daughter, Shari (Mark) Sorensen of Raymond; son, Todd (MeeAh) Printy of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Amber (Jason) Hansen of Sioux City, Tiffany (Derek) DeLong of Dunkerton, Spenser (Allie Stoline) Printy, and Noah Printy both of Cedar Falls; five great-grandchildren, Ryleigh and Caleb Hansen, and Marek, Sawyer, and Tinley DeLong; two brothers, James Printy of Colorado and Mervin (Betsy) Printy of Texas; and sister, Harriett (Marion) Sadler of Missouri.

Preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Daisy Printy.

Visitation: 3:00 – 7:00 pm Friday, December 9, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, IA)

Services: 1:00 pm Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park

Memorials: Family