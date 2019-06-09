{{featured_button_text}}
David Carroll

David L. Carroll

(1947-2019)

EVANSDALE — David Lee Carroll, 72, of Evansdale, died Thursday, June 6, at the Martin Center of Western Home in Cedar Falls.

He was born April 3, 1947, in Waterloo, the son of Leo and Frances (Jenks) Carroll.

David graduated from Columbus High School in 1965 and went to Hawkeye Community College to become an EMT. He worked at Matt Parrott and Sons (later sold to Storey-Kenworthy) in maintenance for many years before retiring in 2016. He also went to gunsmithing school.

Survived by: two brothers, Paul (Gloria) Carroll of Sacramento, Calif., and Dale (Veronica) Carroll of Waterloo; two nieces, Kim Carroll of California and Crystal (Wes) Wrage of Waterloo; a nephew, Brian (Kim) Carroll of Wellsburg; two stepnieces, Emily (Sean) Andersen of Denver, Colo., and Abigail White of Waterloo; great-nieces and -nephews, Gabbie, Danica, Amaya, Julian, Aiden and Graham; and his former wife, Mary Linn Smith of West Valley City, Utah.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and aunt Zola Bebee.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Celebration of Life: will be held at a later date.

Memorials in lieu of cards or flower: please consider donating time or money to the ALS Association and/or Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

David enjoyed hiking, biking, model railroading, and weightlifting.

David, his family and friends want to thank all the wonderful people at University of Iowa Hospital, MercyOne Outpatient Clinic, the ALS Association, the Martin Center at Western Home, and Cedar Valley Hospice. They are all amazing.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: David L. Carroll
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments