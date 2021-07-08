November 10, 1932-July 5, 2021

In the early morning hours of July 5th 2021 the bells at the Veterans Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. rang for David L. Brody.

He was a proud veteran of the Korean War. He was even prouder of his wife Dorothy Kay Brody and his 5 children. Michelle Symonds, Kenyon Brody (Robbyn), Patte Brody (Jeff St. Martin), Michael Brody and Tommy Brody (Joan). His 12 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.

He is survived by his sister Kay Schultz (Dean), a brother Larry Krug (Louise) and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Dorothy Kay Brody, his grandson Trevor Lee Brody, his mother Mamie Kruse, stepfather Harry Kruse, father Frank Krug and a sister Judy Hanson.

Dave was an over the road truck driver, and Teamsters Union Member for over 35 years. After retirement he still enjoyed driving, always taking his children and grandchildren on the “scenic route” which was full of stories from past years. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his son’s and grandson’s. Many memories were made on those scenic drives, hunting and fishing trips.

Dave enjoyed his family and life. He is Loved by all of us and will be greatly missed.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Visitation will be Friday, July 9, 2021 from 10 AM to 11:00 AM at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories with a service to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Evansdale Amvets. Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.