HUDSON — David Charles Kraus, 66, of Hudson, died Tuesday, Oct. 2.

He was born July 3, 1952, in Waterloo, son of Richard and Frances (Bauer) Kraus. On June 5, 1976, he married Karin Boss at the Central Christian Church in Waterloo. She preceded him in death.

David graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1970. He drove a semi for many years and most recently worked for Randolph’s in Traer.

Survived by: two daughters, Stephanie (Chad) Hansen of La Porte City and Michelle (Ryan) Ostrem of Ames; three grandchildren DJ, Preston and Piper; three brothers; and his special friend, Dianne Van Heiden.

Preceded in death by: his wife; his parents; and a sister in infancy.

Memorial service: from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at North Tama Activity Center, with burial at a later date at Buckingham Cemetery, both in Traer.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left to www.Iowacremation.com under obituaries.

David enjoyed working around his farm, spending time with family and friends and watching old westerns. He was very talented in many ways, if it was broke he could fix it. His kids nicknamed him “MacGyver.”

