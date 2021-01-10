David K. Laurie

March 7, 1930-January 4, 2021

CEDAR FALLS—David (Dave) Kirk Laurie, 90, passed away Monday, Jan. 4th at MercyOne-Waterloo.

He was born March 7, 1930 in Cedar Falls, son of James A. and Dorothy (O’Gier) Laurie. Dave married Jacqueline L. Harned on August 24, 1957, in Cedar Falls. Jacqueline died April 12th, 2003.

Dave graduated from Cedar Falls High School and went on to serve in the United States Army from 1951-1953. He returned to Cedar Falls and worked as a Construction Engineer for John Deere, retiring in 1985.

Survived by: two sons: David (Shannon) Laurie Jr. of Elk Run Heights, IA and Scott (Reeva) Laurie of Rapid City, SD; brother, George Laurie of Denton TX; and sister, Dorsey Taylor of Warwick, England.

Preceded in death by: his parents; wife; sister, Gloria Wolff; and a half-brother, James Laurie.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date, with inurnment at Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com